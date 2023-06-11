Panthenol, an excellent ally for beauty, but also for health: in which foods is it found?

Today I want to tell you about the surprising benefits of vitamin B5, also called panthenol, which go far beyond improving your aesthetic appearance. Which ones are they?

Vitamin B5 is found in many foods, including green leafy vegetables, seafood, meat and eggs. It is essential for the proper functioning of our body and plays an important role in the production of energy, in the regulation of blood pressure and in the summary of hormones e cholesterol.

But the benefits of vitamin B5 don’t stop there. An animal study has shown that a lack of vitamin B5 can lead to serious blood problems, such as anemia, hemolysis and thrombosis. Plus, it appears to help prevent the buildup of fat in the liverimproving the health of our second largest organ.

This vitamin is also known for its ability to promote hair growth and improve hair health. However, there are many other skin benefits that go beyond the scalp. In fact, panthenol can help maintain skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and skin dryness, improve the skin’s barrier function and reduce acne.

How can we make sure we get enough panthenol in our diet

Most people can achieve their daily vitamin B5 requirement through a balanced diet, but some people may need a supplement.

Additionally, if you are looking to improve your hair health, you may consider using products containing panthenol. For example, it shampoo and the balm to vitamin B5 can help you keep your hair healthy and hydrated.

In general, it’s important to eat a healthy and varied diet that includes a good amount of foods rich in vitamin B5. Some examples of foods that are particularly rich in them are oily fish, lean meats, eggs, milk and dairy products, legumes, green leafy vegetables and whole grains.

Also, it’s important to keep in mind that this important nutrient can be lost during the cooking process. So, if you want to maximize your vitamin B intake, try to cook your vegetables as little as possible and opt for cooking methods that retain the most nutritional properties, such as steam cooking.

In conclusion, vitamin B5 or panthenol is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in hair, skin, blood and liver health. Make sure you include enough foods rich in the substance in your daily diet to maximize its health benefits. If needed, talk to your doctor or nutritionist about whether you might benefit from taking a vitamin B5 supplement.