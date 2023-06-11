What is the battery capacity of the Vision Pro?Understand mobile battery life and specification design at once – Mr. Mad

Since Apple launched the first MR wearable device “Apple Vision Pro”, in order to reduce the weight of the device, Apple has also introduced an external mobile power supply for Vision Pro to provide power. Many people are curious about the actual capacity of the Vision Pro battery? How long is the battery life? This one will take everyone to understand.

Apple Vision Pro Power Bank Design

Since the Apple Vision Pro itself does not have a built-in battery, in order to reduce the weight of the device, it needs to be powered by a power cord or an external mobile power supply for normal use, and the Apple Vision Pro mobile power bank has become a necessary accessory for the Vision Pro to move around at any time .

The appearance of the Vision Pro mobile power bank is made of all-aluminum metal, and the corners are all rounded to allow users to put it in the pocket smoothly. The charging cable is also designed with MagSafe magnetic suction and braided cable.

Related Articles: Apple Vision Pro Specs Highlights, Price, and Availability Breakdown

What is the battery capacity of the Apple Vision Pro?Power Bank Specifications Revealed

Well-known collector of Apple products Kosutami The battery parts of the original Apple Vision Pro power bank were also exposed, showing that the battery model is 345-00684-A, while The Vision Pro has a total battery capacity of 4780 mAh / 18.3WhIn addition, the battery manufacturer is Huizhou Desai, China, with a nominal voltage of 3.85 VDC and a charging limit voltage of 4.4 VDC.

Apple Vision Pro Power Bank Information

Battery model Model: 345-00684-A

Battery capacity: 4780mAh/18.3Wh

Nominal voltage: 3.85 VDC

Charge limit voltage: 4.4 VDC

How long will the Vision Pro battery last?up to two hours

Apple also disclosed the battery life of the Apple Vision Pro power bank on its official website, allowing the Vision Pro to have a two-hour battery life in a single use. In fact, this will not cause serious impact, mainly because it can be directly connected to the power cord at home on the sofa or at the desk. Unless it is to move at any time, it needs to be powered by a mobile power supply.

But some people think that if they want to use Vision Pro for a long time, the two-hour battery life seems a bit short. The only solution for Mr. Crazy is to buy a few more Vision Pro power banks. I believe Apple is also very happy, or wait for other manufacturers to develop more in the future. Large capacity mobile battery pack.

What does the Apple Vision Pro battery hidden jack do?

If you look closely at the external power bank connected to the Apple Vision Pro, in addition to a USB-C input charging hole, there are two more small round holes in the power bank. A mysterious little hole.

What is the function of the hole on the side of the Apple Vision Pro power bank? According to DuanRui netizen, he thinks it is possible to replace the power cord design of the Vision Pro mobile power bank. Just poke through the SIM card pin to unplug the power cord.

Mr. Crazy believes that this design is mainly to prevent the power cord from being accidentally pulled during the use of Vision Pro. After all, the MagSafe magnetic charging hole on the Vision Pro body also has an additional safety lock design, and the shape of the mobile power charging hole is also similar to HomePod. The power cord interface can be pulled out if it is pulled hard.

Perhaps Apple has already planned to sell the Vision Pro mobile power bank separately. The price makes users feel very honorable to buy it. At the same time, the Vision Pro mobile power bank does not come with a charging cable for environmental protection. It needs to purchase an additional MagSafe dedicated to Vision Pro. Charging Cable.