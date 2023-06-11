Vegesacker Matjes Day with a varied supporting program on June 17th

The first herring of the new year is said to be the tastiest. Guests can find out whether that’s true on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vegesacker Matjestag. The event, at which everything revolves around the sweet and salty herring, is organized by Vegesack Marketing, along with the supporting programme.
History of the port town
Matjes is the Vegesack’s favorite snack, lunch and dinner – at least that’s what the Vegesack Marketing association claims, and immediately provides an explanation: “It’s not just related to the history of the former port town, which was Europe’s largest herring fishing company in the 19th century and up until 70 years ago it was the port of a huge fleet of herring loggers. No, the maritime aroma of the fish specialty is simply in the blood of the fish connoisseurs of the north of Bremen.” So it’s no wonder, according to Vegesack Marketing, that the start of the new season is celebrated extensively over and over again.
Vegebüdel brings the barrels
At 10 a.m., the “Vegebüdel” barge docks at the Vegesack pier to bring the first barrels of new matjes. The crew should be greeted with all honors and barrels should be handed over to the harbor master and the boy from Vegesack. Accompanied by musician and storyteller Jonny Glut and a group of traditionally dressed herring fishermen, minstrels and the cutter pullers of the “MTV-Nautilus”, the herring barrel is to be rolled along the Maritime Meile to the Utkiek.
Official representative takes Matjesdiplom
Then, at around 11 a.m., the matjes diploma follows, which the mayor or a representative is supposed to take. Once this task has been mastered and the Matjes has been found to be good, it can finally be given out and eaten. With musical accompaniment from the Sailors’ Choir Vegesack, the matjes season is officially opened. Another important event of the Vegesacker Matjes day is the presentation of the Vegesack herring spoon by the local authority manager Heiko Dornstedt to the local history museum Schloss Schönebeck.
LED wall and music
The Chamber of Labor and the Economic Development Bremen as part of the cultural series “Lux Freilicht” from 12 p.m. on an LED wall at Utkiek “Seestücke”. There are films that document the herring catch, as well as silent films that were made at the Vegesack harbor birthday last year. There is also “music from the sea and sounds from the sea”: pianist Julia Vera Rodatz presents piano and synthesizer pieces.