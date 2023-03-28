Access to family planning (FP) methods is improving in the Gulf health district. A huge increase is observed at the end of 2022.

A very big step forward is reported with a coverage of 55% in 2022 against 31% in 2021. A leap forward achieved thanks to the organization of open days supported by partners such as JHPIEGO and AmplifyPF, among others, which put contraceptive products freely available to the communities, we are informed. A strategy that leads to strong support from women for these practices during these special days. ” It is true that these products are heavily subsidized by technical and financial partners, but the fact is that when we say it’s free, we have a stronger support. It’s quite a turnout and it really improved our indicators for family planning coverage.. commented Irénée Bassotom Lakougnon, Head of Studies, Programming and Planning at the Prefectural Directorate of Gulf Health.

In addition, many changes were noted in the District compared to the previous year. At the level of maternal and child health, the District has gained 10 points compared to the year 2021, particularly with regard to subsidized cesarean section where it is recorded in 2022, 96.69% against 86% in 2021. Many women join our health facilities to benefit from a caesarean section subsidy. We could not have 100% because the Gulf District has private health facilities that do not have the subsidy in terms of caesarean section. These subsidies are only at the level of public health facilities “Said Irénée Bassotom Lakougnon. Progress is also reported in the fight against malaria in terms of activities carried out, said Dr. Koffi Agbetifa, Prefectural Director of Gulf Health.

However, despite these various advances announced, many challenges exist and taint the efforts and improvements made in the district. We can cite, among other things, the failure to regularly carry out maternal death audits and the problem of availability of blood products.

The Gulf District covers a population of 1,603,835 inhabitants in 2022. The accessibility rate is 73.6% with an area of ​​245.38 KM2. In total, it is made up of 5 cantons subdivided into 7 health communes where health units are installed which take care of the populations under the direction of a prefectural director of health.

Twenty-four (24) health facilities are under the control of the COGES Health Management Committees. They are managed directly by management on the administrative level. Beyond these which are medico-social centers, there are four (4) autonomous hospitals including the CHU Sylvanus Olympio, the CHU Campus, the CHR Lomé Commune, and the hospital of Bè. There are also four (4) hospitals of the Togolese Armed Forces (FAT) including the Armed Forces Medical Center of 2th RI in Adidogomé, the CMS FAT called the pediatrics of the RIT camp, the Hospital Center of the Armies of Lomé (CHAL) which is within the RIT camp and a care unit at the level of the ESSAL Higher School of Health of the Armed Forces from Lome.

A total of 1,071 staff of all categories work in the Gulf district, particularly in the 24 public health facilities; this does not include the staff of the CHUs, CHRs and the Bè hospital. On average, there is at least one doctor in all health facilities and the chief towns of municipalities are preferred. More than 200 private health facilities operate in the area.

Atha Assan