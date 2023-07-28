Flames in the apartment in Viareggio, 6 in the hospital – News

A fire broke out in an apartment used as a ‘holiday home’ on the seafront of Viareggio (Lucca), six people, including two children, were transported to the emergency room of the Versilia hospital for checks for having inhaled smoke.





These are two adults in yellow code, two adults in green code and two children always in green code. Yesterday evening, the firefighters intervened on the spot to put out the flames, the municipal police, the carabinieri, the self-medication and two ambulances of the Green Cross and Viareggio Red Cross.





The avenue to the sea was partially closed to allow the firefighters to extinguish them.



