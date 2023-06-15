Clan family is said to have stolen copper giants in Hamburg – raid in Offenbach

Von: Sebastian Peters

Split

A large-scale police action against suspected precious metal thieves in several federal states led to the search of 30 properties and the execution of six arrest warrants

Hamburg/Offenbach – In a large-scale operation, police forces under the direction of the public prosecutor’s office carried out numerous search warrants and six arrest warrants in several German federal states on Thursday (June 15) from 6 a.m.

Gang of precious metal thieves: Police operation uncovers suspected fraud of millions

Eleven suspects are said to have formed a gang over several years and made millions by stealing precious metals. In addition to Hamburg, the locations of the actions also included regions in Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Hesse – the police action took place there in Offenbach instead of.

In Stade, heavily armed special forces with two armored vehicles stormed a large property in the municipality of Fredenbeck (Lower Saxony). At around 6 a.m., the officers roughly “knocked” the people living there awake. A woman required medical treatment as a result of the access. Why – unclear.

The special forces arrived in Stade with such an armored emergency vehicle “Survivor” (symbolic photo) © Ronny Hartmann/dpa

The searches were preceded by intensive investigations by the police, in particular by the State Criminal Police Office 63 (commission for the comprehensive fight against organized crime), and the public prosecutor’s office.

Thefts costing millions: Police arrest precious metal gangs operating across Germany

The suspects, aged between 28 and 60, and other as yet unknown accomplices are suspected of having stolen and sold several tons of by-products from copper production containing precious metals. These by-products came from the premises of a large Hamburg company.

Most of the suspects who have already been identified were employed by this company or its subcontractors. According to information from BILD newspaper A member of a clan family is also said to have been involved in the thefts.

Based on the findings so far, the public prosecutor’s office had obtained not only search warrants but also arrest warrants for several suspects from the competent district court. Supported by riot police, more than 30 properties were searched, including apartments, business premises and safe deposit boxes.

In addition to the enforcement of arrest and search warrants, arrest warrants with a total value of over 20 million euros were implemented. In the course of the measures, not only written documents and electronic storage media were confiscated, but also ten vehicles, more than 20 high-quality watches, more than 200,000 euros in cash, several firearms including ammunition and parts of the alleged stolen goods. Police and prosecutors are still investigating this extensive organized crime case. (Sebastian Peters)