Alcaraz wins Wimbledon final against Djokovic in five sets

The only 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins the dramatic final 1: 6, 7: 6, 6: 1, 3: 6, 6: 4. Novak Djokovic fails to draw level with Roger Federer with the eighth title at Church Road.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point won in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Alastair Grant / AP

The British broadcaster BBC tends to make the final day in Wimbledon an event, regardless of the affiche and the outcome of the game. An hour before the first rally between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the illustrious panel of experts began to illuminate the upcoming final. John McEnroe, Pat Cash, Tim Henman or whoever felt the need to make their predictions broke down every aspect of the finals into its individual parts.

