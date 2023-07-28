0
LIVE At 4.30 Juve-Milan, the formations: Allegri with Chiesa-Kean, trident for Pioli The Sports GazetteJuventus-Milan, where to watch it today on TV and streaming: schedule and probable line-ups for the friendly Sports fan pageSoccer Champions Tour, Juventus-Milan: the probable formations Milan NewsJuve-Milan, a Serie A appetizer in the USA between young people, the transfer market and experiments The Sports GazetteLIVE TJ – Allegri towards 3-5-2. Weah and Cambiaso owners. In attack, space for Chiesa and Kean All JuveSee full coverage on Google News