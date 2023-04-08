Paolo Bonolis shock a “Very Happy Evening”, the Pio and Amedeo program broadcast on Canale 5 on Friday 7 April. During the last episode, the popular conductor let himself be interviewed by the comedian duo, moving between the serious and the facetious. But when they asked him if he had set a working limit, Bonolis surprised everyone: “I think I’ll work about another two years. Then there will be another life where I think I’ll have more fun. Retirement in two years? I assume yes. In two years, three, come on”. More than an irrevocable decision, a desire perhaps also dictated by a way of doing television that is very different from when it started.

The host of “Ciao Darwin” also spoke about his wife Sonia Bruganelli and her role as commentator on “Big Brother Vip”: “Do I know who the woman in the photo is? Well.. the years go by, but I still recognize the relatives! This is my wife. I’m happy that she does television, she has fun, she likes it… she’s happy, I’m happy ”. Bonolis didn’t even shy away from questions about his marriage. There is no separation in sight: the couple sleeps in different rooms, but in the same apartment, expanded with the purchase of the adjacent house. And here Amedeo irreverently asked: “But do you still do bim, bum, bam?”, “Yes” revealed the Roman conductor with an amused air.