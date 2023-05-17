Home » PAPILLOMAVIRUS GUILT ALMOST ALL CANCER OF THE UTERUS Tumors
Health

PAPILLOMAVIRUS GUILT ALMOST ALL CANCER OF THE UTERUS Tumors

Also the basis of most other genital cancers

Papillomavirus infection is the most common sexually transmitted infection among women and men. In most cases it does not cause problems, but when it persists it can cause lesions of the skin and mucous membranes.
According to estimates, about 97% of cervical cancers are due to the papillomavirus, while the microorganism is responsible for 88% of anal cancers, 70% of vaginal cancers and 50% of penile cancers.
The infection shows a main peak in young women, around 25 years of age, and a second peak around 45 years of age.
The spread must be prevented through vaccination starting from the age of 9 and then with screening to identify and eliminate any precursors of invasive cancer.
Research, however, is offering the first treatment options for curing the infection. A study by the University of Perugia conducted by dr.


