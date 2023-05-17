Home » “They guarded the weapons of the Belmonte Mezzagno clan”, 4 convicted and 2 acquitted
“They guarded the weapons of the Belmonte Mezzagno clan”, 4 convicted and 2 acquitted

“They guarded the weapons of the Belmonte Mezzagno clan”, 4 convicted and 2 acquitted

Four convictions and two acquittals. Thus ended the trial on the arrests of April last year triggered by the blitz “Limes” of the carabinieri, in Belmonte Mezzagno. The initial charge was of mafia association which the court…

