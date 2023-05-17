Holstein Kiel ends series of bankruptcies by beating KSC

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

Holstein Kiel has overtaken Karlsruher SC in the 2nd Bundesliga. Kiel ended a series of three bankruptcies in a row (and 0:9 goals) with a win over KSC.

On Saturday (05/13/2023) Kiel won 2-1 (1-0) against the guests from Baden. The goals for the “Storks” were scored by Steven Skrzybski (17′, penalty kick) and substitute Finn Porath (69′). Karlsruhe’s Leon Jensen made the game exciting again (74′).

With the win, Kiel overtakes Karlsruhe in the table. The Holsteiners are now in ninth place (43 points), the KSC slips down to tenth place (42).

Transformed Skrzybski 911 as the initial spark

It was a fairly uneventful start in Kiel. Both teams were orderly and safe in the passing game, but took little risk. And if things turned out to be promising at the top, then for that very reason there was a lack of danger in the efforts.

The playful stalemate was then resolved by a whistle from referee Florian Lechner. He pointed to the penalty spot because Christoph Kobald had clumsily brought Skrzybski down. The fouled himself started and scored.

After that, the game picked up speed. The “Storks” now and then combined properly to the front. But the Badeners also showed some good approaches, only the consequence was completely missing from the KSC.

keel with clearer offensive actions, Karlsruhe wakes up

This playful initial spark also had an effect on the second round. Kiel in particular was making steam. And again the ball was in the goal, again Skrzybski was the shooter – but the flag went up because of an offside position.

The game was fast paced. Because on the other side, KSC responded with their first big chance: Kiel goalkeeper Thomas Dähne made a strong save in a duel with Marvin Wanitzek (50th) and prevented the equaliser.

KSC invites Kiel – Jensen is still exciting

Joker Porath, who only came in in the 61st minute, made it 2-0 just before the start of the final phase. In the Kiel attack, the left side of the defense of KSC had invited the joker to an unchallenged conclusion.

But that wasn’t the bottom line. Because Jensen refined a concentrated KSC attack through the middle with a strong finish from the center and shortened to 1:2. As a result, there was tension again, but Kiel passionately defended the now high balls of KSC until the end and took the lead over time.

Kiel against St. Pauli, KSC receives Kaiserslautern

On Matchday 33, Kiel will host FC St. Pauli (Friday, 6:30 p.m.). And Karlsruher SC is challenged at home against 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Sunday, 1.30 p.m.).