Home » Law passed: Rent increases are to be capped and owners are to be sanctioned for vacancies
News

Law passed: Rent increases are to be capped and owners are to be sanctioned for vacancies

by admin
Law passed: Rent increases are to be capped and owners are to be sanctioned for vacancies

Living in Spain is expensive – here apartment buildings in Barcelona. (picture alliance / pressefoto_korb / Micha Korb)

After Parliament, the Senate in Madrid also passed it today. Prime Minister Sánchez’s left-leaning government has a law capping rent increases at three percent. It also includes sanctions against apartment owners in the event of vacancies. In addition, regional authorities will be authorized to regulate rents more strictly in certain districts and to expand the range of apartments.

Sánchez wrote on Twitter that living space will no longer be a luxury in the future, but a right. The law is part of a reform package that Spain promised the EU to receive money from the Corona recovery fund. It is to come into force before the regional and local elections on May 28th. The sharp rise in rents are one of the biggest political issues in Spain.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 18, 2023.

See also  Ukraine: Pentagon, Putin has given up on taking over Kiev

You may also like

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy