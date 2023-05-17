Law passed: Rent increases are to be capped and owners are to be sanctioned for vacancies

Living in Spain is expensive – here apartment buildings in Barcelona. (picture alliance / pressefoto_korb / Micha Korb)

After Parliament, the Senate in Madrid also passed it today. Prime Minister Sánchez’s left-leaning government has a law capping rent increases at three percent. It also includes sanctions against apartment owners in the event of vacancies. In addition, regional authorities will be authorized to regulate rents more strictly in certain districts and to expand the range of apartments.

Sánchez wrote on Twitter that living space will no longer be a luxury in the future, but a right. The law is part of a reform package that Spain promised the EU to receive money from the Corona recovery fund. It is to come into force before the regional and local elections on May 28th. The sharp rise in rents are one of the biggest political issues in Spain.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 18, 2023.