Biden Expresses Confidence in Debt Ceiling Deal, Says U.S. Won’t Default – WSJ

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded upbeat on Wednesday as a divided Washington continued to work toward a bipartisan deal aimed at raising the federal borrowing cap and avoiding a market-shattering default.

“I’m confident there will be a budget deal and the United States will not default,” Biden said in a brief speech at the White House.

Biden also said, “We will continue discussions with congressional leaders over the next few days until an agreement is reached, which I will elaborate further on Sunday,” saying he plans to hold a news conference on Sunday.

Biden made the remarks shortly before departing for Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit. Earlier, Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy…