Parkinson, are there any ways to slow the worsening of symptoms? – breaking latest news

Physical exercise, an appropriate diet, monitoring of any concomitant diseases and cardiovascular risk can help maintain good control of Parkinson’s symptoms

In Parkinson’s is the deterioration always slow or can it accelerate? I imagine that the aggravation depends on the loss of gray matter: if so, what can be done to slow down the progression of the damage?

Answers Daniela Calandrella, neurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson's disease

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and multifaceted disease, with the presentation, course, and response to drug treatment that can vary considerably between individuals, and between genders, suggesting that Parkinson’s may not exist as a single entity. although patients share common pathogenetic mechanisms that result in accelerated neuronal death, mainly of dopaminergic neurons of the cerebral black substance. This progressive loss of neurons of the dopaminergic circuit, but also of other cerebral, motor and non-motor circuits, is partly responsible for the gradual worsening of the disease.

Cardiovascular risk and lifestyles

Rapid deterioration in general is not typical and should always be investigated carefully with your neurologist. Progressive Parkinson’s, but most patients live long and in very good condition. The researchers attempted to identify the predictors of the worsening of motor symptoms, among which there are the increased cardiovascular risk and lifestyles that can modify the progression of the disorders and influence the risk of mortality, among which practicing a regular physical activity. Physical exercise, an appropriate diet, monitoring of any concomitant diseases and cardiovascular risk can help maintain good control of Parkinson’s symptoms.

June 28, 2023 (change June 28, 2023 | 08:54)

