Newsletter: Thanks to China’s aid for bringing warmth and hope——Reporting on Chinese companies’ aid for Afghan people’s Eid al-Adha holiday supplies

Xinhua News Agency, Pul Alam, Afghanistan, June 27th Newsletter: Thanks to China’s aid for bringing warmth and hope——Reporting on Chinese companies’ aid for Afghan people’s materials for Eid al-Adha

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Xuemian Zhao Jiasong

In Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan, local villager Shah Aqa drove a donkey to transport the aid materials he had just received from a Chinese enterprise camp 20 kilometers away to his home. His arrival caused a burst of excitement in the small adobe house.

On June 21, in Logar Province, Afghanistan, local residents received supplies for the Eid al-Adha festival. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Sevrahman Safi)

On June 28, Afghanistan will usher in the traditional festival Eid al-Adha. Recently, the Aynak Copper Mine Project of China Metallurgical Group donated materials worth US$20,000 for the Eid al-Adha to 300 poor families in Logar Province, including rice, flour, cooking oil, tea and sugar.

“We are very happy to receive assistance from Chinese companies!” Aja said, “I plan to use the materials I received to cook a pilaf for my family on Eid al-Adha.”

According to Aga, making pilaf is one of the customs of Afghan people celebrating Eid al-Adha. However, due to the economic downturn, Aja, who makes a living by helping others carry heavy objects on the street, has an average monthly income of only about 3,000 afghanis (1 US dollar equals 89 afghanis), and a family of more than ten people are struggling with how to celebrate the festival .

At the end of August 2021, the US military withdrew hastily from Afghanistan. In the 20 years since the United States invaded Afghanistan, it has killed 174,000 Afghans, including more than 30,000 civilians. Nearly one-third of Afghans have become refugees, and more than half of Afghans are facing extreme hunger.

These are materials for Eid al-Adha donated by the China Metallurgical Corporation Aynak Copper Mine Project in Logar Province, Afghanistan, on June 21. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Sevrahman Safi)

Yumiko Takashima, acting representative of UNHCR in Afghanistan, told the media earlier this year that 98% of Afghans live below the poverty line recognized by the United Nations, and more than half of the population needs emergency assistance. According to local media reports, due to poverty, about 3 million Afghan children are forced to drop out of school to earn money to support their families.

“The last time I ate pilaf was at a charity event more than a month ago,” Ajia said. “My children cried out excitedly when they learned that Chinese companies would provide us with assistance.”

Atikura Aziz, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan, said at the donation ceremony: “This aid reflects China‘s concern and help for the Afghan people.”

The Bubul family living in the rural areas of Logar Province also received rice, flour and other festive materials donated by Chinese companies. “Thank you very much for Chinese companies! We are very happy to receive assistance!” Bubul told reporters that he also planned to use these materials to cook a long-lost pilaf for his family on Eid al-Adha.

During the interview, the Afghan people told reporters that China‘s aid has brought warmth and hope to the Afghans who have suffered from war and poverty for many years.

Editor: Shu Mengqing

