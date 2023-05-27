Pasta and courgettes: the first one ready in 5 minutes that will take you to the swimsuit rehearsal | it is very light

Pasta with zucchini is a very light first course that allows you to arrive in perfect shape for the swimsuit rehearsal.

Zucchini has many benefits. It is a type of vegetable that allows you to prepare any type of dish. Whether it’s a first course, a second course, or a simple appetizer, as an ingredient it is truly versatile.

In fact, it has a ‘jolly’ function, it can be served au gratin, baked, stuffed, fried or sweet and sour, and it is always amazing and tasty. So much so that it satisfies all guests and not at every meal.

They are also ideal for those who follow a vegetarian diet. Also because, in order to cook them, you don’t need who knows what culinary skill. Cooked correctly it also has many benefits.

Pasta with courgettesfor example, in addition to being prepared in five minutes, it allows you to get to the swimsuit fitting in a healthy, practical and fast way. This recipe will amaze you.

The benefits of zucchini

In addition to being easy to cook, the benefits of this vegetable are many: it promotes satiety, increases good mood and helps to stay fit and healthy. In fact, it ensures vitamins, antioxidants and other precious substances for the functioning of the organism.

The combination of pasta with vegetables promotes a concentration of nutrients useful for a good mood. Fundamental for those who focus on their daily well-being. Also for this reason, this recipe will surprise you.

Recipe

To prepare this type of pasta, for four people, you need the following ingredients: 320 g of farfalle, 650 g of courgettes, basil, salt, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and garlic. The proceedings: Fill a pot with water and when it comes to a boil add salt. Wash and dry the courgettes, remove the top and front and then grate them with the classic grater with large holes. In a medium sized non-stick pan, pour the olive oil, heat it over low heat together with a whole clove of garlic.

As soon as the oil is hot, add the right amount of salt and pepper – to your liking – and let them cook for five/six minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the garlic and in the meantime cook the pasta in the water and drain it al dente, reserving a little of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the zucchini together with some cooking water to ensure that the mixture mixes properly. Simmer for a few seconds, stir, and switch off. To give an extra perfume add fresh basil leaves to your dish. Thus, with these simple steps, your pasta is ready to be enjoyed.