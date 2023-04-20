patient will be able to speak without vocal cords

Removed an advanced stage carcinoma in the larynx. Save the arytenoid cartilages, essential for preserving the use of the voice.

All’monaldi hospital of Naples removed in open surgery a tumor rare carcinoma of the larynx advanced stage with the laser gas Co2. An extraordinary aspect of the intervention is that the 70-year-old patient will be able to speak again without vocal cords, thanks to the protection, in the operating room, of the arytenoid cartilageswhich are anatomically essential for preserving the use of the voice.

The delicate surgery was performed at the Otorhinolaryngology Complex Operational Unit directed, just under a month ago, by the new director Giuseppe Tortoriellospecialized in the use of innovative and minimally invasive techniques for the removal of head and neck tumors.

Surgery with new technologies

The operation carried out by Doctor Tortoriello and his team was carried out on a 70-year-old patientsuffering from sarcomatoid carcinoma of the larynx, a rare tumor which, despite being in an advanced stage, was removed with a CO2 laser fiber using 3D vision and a very high resolution monitor (4K technology).

“A technique – explains the Neapolitan hospital – the one used for this intervention, which is used in addition to Monaldi, only in another center in Italy (in Turin) and which has allowed the carcinoma to be completely removed. Furthermore, thanks to the examination histological analysis, which gave a negative result, it will be possible to proceed with the meticulous reconstruction of the remaining portion of the larynx and with the subsequent closure of the tracheostomy”.

The use of the laser and a minimally invasive approach in the treatment of pathologies such as cancer of the larynx ensure patients a reduction in complications and hospitalization times, as well as an almost immediate recovery. “New technologies and innovative approaches – he says Anna Iervolinogeneral manager of the Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli – are the pillars on which we want to invest at the Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli to further improve the health offer and the assistance of all our patients”.