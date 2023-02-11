“Patients moved and tossed every few months from one general practitioner to another and treated as if they were postal parcels, without having the time to establish the indispensable relationship of trust and to know the state of health of their patient” : this is the protest that comes from Veronica Verlicchi (La Pigna Città-Forese-Lidi) and Gabriele Zoli (Forese in Comune).

The problem derives – explain the two politicians – from the non-renewal of the temporary assignment of Anisa Simoni, a general practitioner in service at the Casa della Salute of San Pietro in Vincoli who was called to replace Dr. Lorenzi only a year ago . “This will lead to the termination of the medical assistance service for all its patients, from 1 March 2023. A decision by AUSL Romagna which – as expected – is generating discontent and concerns among patients”, continues the note.

“There are in fact numerous Ravenna residents of San Pietro in Vincoli and in the localities of the Ville Unite who have contacted us to express their disappointment at yet another wrong decision regarding the General Practitioners. Yet on 1 April 2022 Ausl Romagna had triumphantly communicated the conferral of the assignment – with effect from 1 March 2022 – to Dr. Simoni who, as stated in the note from the company management, had been called “to reduce the discomfort of the patients and guarantee the access to primary care”. A note from Ausl Romagna issued at the time to announce the forced redistribution of 2,000 patients from Ravenna by two general practitioners of the Casa della Salute of San Pietro in Vincoli ”, he continues.

Previously, i.e. on 1 September 2021, Dr. Medolla had replaced Dr. Omicini who retired. But she too a few months later and more precisely on January 10, 2022, she had suspended her services to assisted persons. “It was therefore necessary to redistribute the almost 1,500 clients of Dr. Medolla to three other doctors, based on their effective capacity to welcome new clients: 866 to Dr. Simoni, 200 to Dr. Valbonesi and 400 to Dr. Socci”, is detailed.

But Valbonesi has also retired in the meantime (on December 1, 2022). In place of her, Dr. Alice Stampa began working as a general practitioner on 16 January, but she also carries out her services in Roncalceci. “For some time now, the Casa della Salute of San Pietro in Vincoli has been the protagonist of disservices that affect patients. It is more than clear that these problems are the result of the total absence of service planning capable of guaranteeing stability and continuity”, protest Verlicchi and Zoli.

“We Ravenna citizens of the La Pigna Civic List and Forese in Comune urge Ausl Romagna to immediately adopt a stable, efficient and lasting solution for general practitioners housed in the Casa della Salute and who provide their services to Ravenna residents in San Pietro in Constraints and in the United Villas ”, they attack. “We ask Ausl Romagna to review its choice and to confirm the appointment of Dr. Simoni, so as to avoid further jostling of patients with all the inconvenience that would ensue”.