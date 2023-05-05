Pelvic floor problems? See a midwife

Three out of ten women suffer from pelvic floor problems. The consequences are important: they range fromurinary incontinence, to hemorrhoidal disease, up to prolapse and sexual dysfunction. The pelvic floor is greatly underrated, but strengthening it means improving your quality of life.

There is talk of a real hidden epidemic. It is estimated that one third of women experience pelvic floor problems in their lifetime. The figure rises to 50% for women who have had children. A third of them will be forced to resort to surgery to try to buffer the situation.

PPelvic floor problems: what is the role of midwives?

The midwives. «The midwife’s role ranges from assistance during pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium, to the possibility of carrying out exclusively physiological deliveries independently, to assistance to the newborn. The midwife then takes care of a holistic view of prevention and women’s care throughout its life span. In this it is important to mention its role in the prevention and treatment of pelvic floor dysfunction,” he says Eleonora Sciascia, midwife of Santagostino in Milan. «Pelvic floor dysfunctions encompass a wide range of disorders related to malfunction of the pelvic muscles, as well as alterations in the support of the pelvic organs (prolapse)».

What is pelvic floor rehabilitation?

“The pelvic floor rehabilitation it is more than so-called Kegel exercises. It is based on the creation of a personalized route and structured around that woman’s lifestyle. The cure makes use of various tools: first of all the free-body exercises of physiokinesitherapy possibly associated with electrostimulation or biofeedback. Do-it-yourself should be absolutely avoided. Without a correct diagnostic framework and therapeutic plan it will not lead to any improvement but probably to a worsening of symptoms ».

The dysfunctions, often connected to each other, can be of the following types:

urological,

gynecological,

colorettale.

Pelvic floor problems: what can be done about urinary incontinence?

Urinary dysfunction affects a number of people continuously increasing also for men. «The problem is related to the involuntary loss of urine, due both to physiological causes such as exertion stress or irrepressible stimulus. This pathology is often the cause of psychological problems. The midwife can teach you to move the muscles involved. A recent study highlights how the practice of PFMT (pelvic floor muscle training) from the early stages of pregnancy helps prevent incontinence in more advanced or postpartum stages. Treatment should last at least 6 weeks. It is more effective with expert supervision than with individual practice.

The role in sex

Often women with stress incontinence report urine leakage during penetration. This leads to a reduction in the ability to reach orgasm, decreased desire, arousal, lubrication and sexual satisfaction. But there’s more. “The pelvic floor muscles are directly responsible for involuntary contractions during orgasm. A strong and toned pelvic floor also allows you to improve genital health and sexual pleasureincluding orgasms.” Pelvic floor rehabilitation has great utility in counteracting dyspareunia, i.e. pain in the vaginal area during penetration. A problem that affects 8 to 21% of women.

Pelvic floor problems: prolapse

In the worst cases, what is called pelvic organ prolapse can occur. It consists in the descent and possibly in the protrusion of the organs from the vagina also outside the body. It is one of the most common pelvic floor dysfunctions. In fact, one in 11 women will have to resort to surgery to solve this problem in their lifetime.

