The Roma challenge the Torino in the 29th matchday of Serie A. Allo Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino the Giallorossi’s Mourinho are looking for important points for the standings, after draws by Inter e Milanwaiting for Thursday’s match against Feyenoord. Follow the match report live.

20:26

90’+6′ – Triple whistle: Turin-Rome 0-1

Match ended with the referee’s triple whistle: Rome passes on the field of Turin (0-1 thanks to the penalty scored by Dybala at 8′) and you take the solitary third place in ranking.

20:22

90’+2′ – Abraham wasted

Wrong occasion from Roma with Abraham ‘devouring’ the doubling: English is released well in the Turin area but then with the right foot he kicks in a corner from a favorable position.

20:19

89′ – Six minutes of recovery

Recovery indicated by the referee: it will be played for another six minutes after the ninetieth.

20:18

88′ – Dangerous bull with Pellegri

Chance for Taurus: Vlasic serve Pilgrims who turns to the limit and kicks with his right foot, but providential is there deviation for a corner by Smalling.

20:13

83′ – Inside Abraham for Dybala

Third and last exchange for Romewith Mourinho sending onto the field Abraham instead of Dybala. The great ex will therefore not take the field Belotti, who will remain on the bench.

20:11

81′ – Milinkovic booked

Another yellow card for Turin: yellow to goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic for protests after a corner assigned to Roma and conquered by Zalewski, protagonist of a good initiative on the right.

20:09

79′ – Last changes for Toro

Latest two substitutions in Tauruswith Juric trying to give more weight to the offensive phase by inserting a grenade Lazaro and Karamoh instead of Radonjic and Buongiorno.

20:08

78′ – Gineitis booked

Yellow card for Turin: giallo a Gineitis for a foul on Dybala.

20:04

74′ – Solbakken ko, dentro Matic

Second substitution for Rome by Mourinho: injury for Solbakken, who hurts his shoulder left falling after a tackle e make way for Matic.

20:00

70′ – Rome, Pellegrini enters

Prima Mossa on Mourinho: in Rome El Shaarawy exits and Pellegrini entersat the presence number 228 in all competitions with the yellow and red shirt (surpassed Ancelotti in the ‘all time’ ranking)

19:57

67′ – Mancini ‘mura’ Radonjic

Dangerous bull: Singo percussion and discharge for Radonjic kicking with the right footbut finding the slip by Mancini to ‘wall’ his conclusion, with Rui Patricio then parrying Pellegri which was however offside.

19:52

62′ – Triple substitution for Toro

Triple substitution in Turinwith Juric sending onto the field Djidji, Pellegri and Vlasic in the place of Ricci, Sanabria and Gravillon.

19:51

61′ – Dangerous smalling with a header

Occasion Rome: cross from left by Dybala and header of Smallingwith the ball slightly high.

19:50

60′ – Low rhythms and few emotions

Low beats in this phase of the match, with Roma who administer without too much hassle the opening goal, ready to take advantage of restarting any spaces left by the Bull.

19:40

50′ – Dybala down in the area, Rome protests

To the ground Dybala for a hit received in the penalty area grenade and the Rome protest. There is also the check del varbut the does not arrive penalty requested by the giallorossi at Mourinho.

19:39

49′ – Rui Patricio supers his Miranchuk

Dangerous Turin: Rodriguez crosses in the middle for Miranchukwhose header was deflected for a corner by a Super Rui Patricio.

19:37

In the Marathon banner against Belotti

Contestation of Toro fans against Belotti: In addition to the chants against their former captain, one was also exhibited in Marathon ironic banner dedicated to the ‘Gallo’ (started on the bench). (READ EVERYTHING)

19:36

46′ – The second half has begun

The teams are back on the field and the referee Colombo has given the away to the second half of Turin-Romewith the visitors ahead 1-0. No changes in the two formationswith Juric and Mourinho bringing back their respective starting eleven.

19:27

Dybala big numbers

A first Romanist season to be framed so far for Paulo Dybalawho found his goal by scoring from the penalty spot against Turin 11th league goal with the Roma shirt (7 assists instead), to which must be added the 3 goals (plus one assist) scored in the Europa League and the one scored in the Italian Cup.

19:16

45’+1′- The first half ends

The first half of Turin-Rome is overwith the Giallorossi ahead thanks to the penalty awarded for a touch with the arm by Schuurs on a shot by Zalewski and transformed into boot by Dybala (8′). The grenades reacted but failed to seriously worry Rui Patricio, especially looking for the conclusion from the distance (but without almost never finding the door).

19:15

45′ – Recovery indicated

One minute of recovery allowed by referee Colombo: they will play until the 46th minute, then Turin and Rome will go to the changing rooms for the break. Meanwhile the Curva Maratona intones others chants against the former grenade captain Belotti.

19:10

40′ – Tired phase of the match

Five minutes from halftime the match lives on tired phasewith Toro keeping possession of the ball and Roma who defends itself compact and organized in their own half, ready to restart.

19:03

33′ – Gravillon shoots wide

Other conclusion from the distance of Turin on a short rebound by Roma’s defence: this time it’s the one who tries the right volley Gravelbut the ball slips wide away from the door defended by Rui Patricio.

18:59

29′ – Dangerous Rome with Cristante

Break of Rome that sends at the end Cristante: the midfielder’s diagonal comes though deflected for a corner.

18:58

28′ – Smalling ‘mura’ Ricci

Turin insists, again from distance with Ricci: powerful right-footed shot in rebound but Smalling blocks the shot and save Rome.

18:57

Dybala and the special celebration after the goal

Special celebration for Dybala after the penalty goal he brought Rome has the advantage on the field of Turin… (READ EVERYTHING)

Dybala and dedications to mom Alicia with Juve and Rome

18:53

23′ – Lob from Wijnaldum: ball out

Exit out of the area of Milinkovic-Savic who rejects with his headthe ball ends up between the Roma player’s feet Wijnaldum looking for the lob from afar but the conclusion is slightly high.

18:47

17′ – Rui Patricio careful on Radonjic

Turin tries again with Radonjic da lontanono problem for Rui Patricio blocking the ball kicked by grenade.

18:46

16′ – Rodriguez touches the post

Good Turin’s reaction who after Roma’s goal attacks with even more insistence: on the developments of a great corner right-footed volley by Rodriguezthe conclusion of which comes deviata da Wijnaldum again in the corner, with the ball that touches the pole.

18:41

11′ – El Shaarawy booked

First yellow card also for Roma: warned El Shaarawy for a foul on Ricci.

18:38

8′ – Dybala scores from the penalty spot: Roma ahead 1-0

To kick the penalty for Roma is Dybala: central conclusion, Milinkovic-Savic touches the ball which ends up in the net. Mourinho’s team is ahead 1-0.

18:36

6′ – Penalty for Roma

Roma attack: Zalewski’s shot and deflection with the Schuurs armwith the referee awarding the rigor to the guests and admonishes the grenade (who was warned).

18:35

5′ – Choirs against Belotti

The Turin fans sing chants against Belotti, the former Granato captain today at Roma (in this match he starts from the bench).

18:34

4′ – Rui Patricio anticipates

Try to sink the Bull: Miranchuk throw for Radonjic but the exit of the Roma goalkeeper is timely Rui Patricia anticipating the grenade.

18:31

1′ – Turin-Rome has begun

Kick off of Andrew Columbus of the Como section: started Turin-Rome.

18:22

Toro and Roma returned to the locker room

The grenade and giallorossi players (who will play today in the white away kit) are back in the changing rooms: after the last instructions from the technicians will return to the field to give life to this highly anticipated Turin-Rome.

18:10

Teams on the field for warm-up

Turin and Rome in the field for the heating less than half an hour before kick-off match.

17:55

The reception of the fans for Mourinho

The Special One got on the bus to go with the team to the stadium.



Turin-Rome, Mourinho leaves the hotel: the welcome of the fans





17:50

Rome, the statistics on 2023

Since the beginning of 2023, only the Napoli (10) and the Juventus (9) have won more games of Rome in Serie A (seven equal to the Lazio). Furthermore, in this interval the Giallorossi have kept seven clean sheets: only Lazio and Napoli (eight each) have done better than the Giallorossi (seven like Juventus).

17:40

Turin-Rome, the statistics

Turin and Rome have only drew one of their last 14 matches Serie A (10 victories for the Capitoline and three for the Piedmontese in the strip), the most recent, on November 13 (1-1). Granata and Giallorossi have not closed both seasonal matches in the tournament since 94/95, with Nedo Sonetti at the helm of the former and Carlo Mazzone on the bench for the latter.

The Rome has won four of their last six away games with Torino in Serie A (2P), after collecting three draws in the previous three. In total there are 27 “X” signs between the grenade and the Giallorossi on the Piedmontese field. The former count more at home only with Milan (36); the latter instead only with Fiorentina (32) and Inter (28) have impacted more external matches.

17:30

Pilgrims on the bench

The Giallorossi captain should have stayed in the hotel due to a flu attack. Instead he stands at the stadio with the team, and will go in bench.

17:25

Turin-Rome, the official formations

TORINO (3-4-2-1):Vanja; Gravillon, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Gineitis, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Radonjic; Sanabria. Trainer:juric.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Solbakken, El Shaarawy; Dybala. Trainer: Mourinho.