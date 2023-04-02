Home Health Vigevano students in Florence for the meeting with the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde
Health

by admin
VIGEVANO – Four Vigevano students of the institute Elfol of Corso Milano participated on Saturday in the meeting which took place at Firenze with the participation of ECB President Christine Lagarde. Accompanied by teachers Nicoletta Sanna and Paola Barbè, the Elfol students were part of the audience 400 young people invited to the meeting dedicated to the challenges of the future which took place at Palazzo Orsini. An important occasion for the cultural and human growth of the students involved, who appeared enthusiastic about the experience.

The day was part of the cycle “New meetings for the future”promoted by the Osservatorio Giovani Editori and in which the CEO of Apple Tim Cook, the founder of WhatsApp Jan Koum, the global executive president of Google Eric Schmidt and the president of Emerson Collective Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs had already taken part , founder of Apple.

