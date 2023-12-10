Pesaro, 13 year old falls from the roof of the gym: hospitalized in serious condition

Serious Accident at Marconi Scientific High School

A serious accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Marconi scientific high school in Pesaro, leaving a 13-year-old boy in critical condition. The young boy fell from a height of 4 meters, sliding from the roof of the institute’s gym. He was immediately taken to the Torrette hospital under a code red.

According to reports from the police and firefighters who rushed to the scene, the 13-year-old had climbed onto the structure for fun with a group of peers. The fall was caused by the breaking of a Plexiglas window on which the boy was walking. After the fall, he hit his head but remained conscious until he was transferred to the hospital.

Authorities on site will be reviewing security camera footage focused on the gym to ascertain the dynamics of the accident.

It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred at the same institute on 22nd February 2001, where a student fell from the roof and was seriously injured during the filming of a television program called “Shout.” During the program, students had climbed onto the roof and screamed. The fallen young man was from another institute and had snuck onto the set to be able to peek.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and security of school premises and the need for strict supervision of students to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family, and we hope for his speedy recovery.