Status: 03/02/2023 11:44 a.m Are there walls of air? Does fire cast a shadow? In Wismar, the Phantechnikum invites you to look for answers to questions about scientific and technical phenomena.

Covering an area of ​​3,400 square meters, the permanent exhibition of the Technical State Museum MV is divided into the elements earth, fire, water and air. At various hands-on stations, visitors can playfully explore the elements and everything that is technically related to them. The museum repeatedly refers to inventors and ideas from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

In December 2022, the Phantechnikum celebrated its tenth anniversary. At the end of January 2023, it opened a new part of the exhibition on the element earth: “On two wheels” – a history of technology and culture with more than 50 historic bicycles.

Try and experience

Visitors can, for example, understand how a propeller plane works on a propeller carousel and get to know a flow channel. Another station shows whether it is possible to sail against the wind. If you like, you can try the virtual welding trainer in the fire area. The seam can only be welded cleanly and straight with a very steady hand, because anyone who touches the edges triggers a signal. A point of attraction for children is the soap bubble island, where the phenomenon of surface tension is explained at the same time.

Steam engine, airplanes and the first ejection seat

The museum also shows numerous models and originals from the history of technology: such as the model of a fighter pilot that was once produced by the Heinkel works in Rostock, a huge ship engine from the “Gorch Fock” and a more than 100-year-old steam engine of the Swiderski type . A highlight is the world‘s first ejection seat for pilots – it was invented in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

From the barracks building to the adventure museum

With the opening of the Phantechnikum in 2012, a year-long odyssey came to an end for the technology collection of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The Polytechnic Museum Schwerin, founded in 1961, was renamed the Technical State Museum in 1990 and had to give up its location in the castle. After stations in the Schwerin Marstall and the Wismar Glass House, the exhibition found a new home in a converted military complex from the 1930s. In addition to the permanent exhibition, the Phantechnikum regularly presents special shows.

Phantechnikum

To the fairground 3

23966 Wismar

Tel. (03841) 30 45 70 Opening hours and prices on the Exhibition website

