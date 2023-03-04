Home Business Health – Nursing services get into financial difficulties
Berlin (German news agency) – More and more care services are getting into financial difficulties in view of the cost increases. This was the result of a survey by the employers’ association BPA among 2,427 outpatient nursing services, homes and day care centers, which the “Bild am Sonntag” reports on.

77 percent stated that they had noticed “significant negative changes” in their operating results in the last three months. 68 percent stated that their economic existence was at risk. Bpa President Bernd Meurer said “Bild am Sonntag”: “Here a catastrophe for society is looming.” Meurer warned of serious consequences for the job market: “Anyone who cannot find a nursing service or a place in a home for the mother in need of care will not be able to show up for the early shift tomorrow.”

The reasons for the financial bottlenecks are not only the rising prices and the tariff loyalty regulation but also a drop in revenue due to a lack of staff.

