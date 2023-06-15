Pharmacy owners are protected in an emergency

Niche brokers offer pharmacies a guarantee of continued existence and innovation as well as other benefits

Insurance provider Aporisk presents a comprehensive insurance solution that offers pharmacy owners a significant advantage. In addition to the waiver of underinsurance and the guaranteed replacement value in the event of damage, pharmacies benefit from further performance advantages as well as a continuance and innovation guarantee.

The underinsurance waiver is a key component of Aporisk’s insurance coverage. In the event of damage, it is guaranteed that the sum insured is sufficient to cover the actual value of the insured property. This avoids potential underinsurance and protects pharmacy owners from financial burdens in an emergency.

In addition, Aporisk offers a guaranteed replacement value in the event of damage. In the event of events such as fire, burglary or water damage, Aporisk guarantees replacement of the damaged or lost goods at replacement value. This enables pharmacy owners to quickly restore their operating resources without financial losses.

Aporisk goes one step further and offers pharmacies a guarantee of continued existence and innovation. This means that all services of the previous insurer are taken over by Aporisk. In addition, all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage are automatically insured. This allows pharmacy owners to stay current with insurance coverage and adjust their protections accordingly.

Furthermore, pharmacies will benefit from future premium-free improvements in insurance cover. Aporisk ensures that all new protections and services are automatically included in the existing contract without incurring any additional costs. In this way, Aporisk ensures that pharmacies always benefit from the latest developments and innovations in the insurance sector and are optimally protected.

Aporisk has developed tailor-made insurance solutions that take into account the specific challenges and risks that pharmacies face in their daily operations. With Aporisk, pharmacy owners have a trustworthy partner at their side that offers them comprehensive protection and financial security.

The company is at your disposal for further information about the insurance solutions from Aporisk and how they can optimally support pharmacies.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20



