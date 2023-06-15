Playstation 5: These PS5 games cost less than 30 euros

PR / Business Insider

New top games for the popular Playstation 5 often cost more than 70.00 euros.

This causes high costs if gamers want to build up a well-stocked games library – in addition to the high acquisition costs for the console itself.

But there are also numerous exciting games for the Playstation 5 that cost less than 30.00 euros. We’ll show you our favourites! Below: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.*

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Do you have a Playstation 5 (or plan to buy one soon) but still need some new games? Then you may have to spend a lot of money again, because many popular titles cost more than 70.00 euros – that adds up to a lot with an extensive selection of games. How good that there are also significantly cheaper PS5 games!

Cheap games for playstation 5

In fact, there are now numerous top games for less than 30.00 euros! While these aren’t usually the newest titles – unless they’re on sale – there are still some highlights among the bargains! We looked around at various retailers and found ten PS5 games that cost under 30.00 euros:

Here’s what you should know about PS5 games

The Playstation 5, which was launched in 2020 and has finally been available regularly from electronics retailers since early 2023, belongs to the latest generation of consoles. It offers impressive hardware performance and convinces gamers with fast loading times and a large number of games that have been specially developed for the console. Popular exclusive titles include Demon’s Souls and the action-adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Of course, there are also countless games that can also be played on other consoles – including “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” or the “FIFA” series.