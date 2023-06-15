A tragedy mourns a family Italian woman who lost a five-year-old boy to a traffic accident involving five influencers .

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rome.

The five young people between the ages of 20 and 23 crashed the Lamborghini they had rented against the car in which a woman and her two children were moving.

According to local media, the unfortunate event occurred while the influencers were filming themselves driving at full speed for a challenge: driving for 50 hours straight.

The boy identified as Manuel died before reaching the hospital. The mother, Elena Uccello, 35, and her daughter of three were injured, but their lives are not in danger.

Police launched a manslaughter investigation against the 20-year-old driver.

According to the newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale, Matteo Di Pietro, the influencer tested negative for alcohol, but drug positive.

In addition, Alessandro Milano, a friend of the Proietti family and father of Manuel’s schoolmate, told the outlet that witnesses reported that “after the accident (the influencers) continued filming, the father of another child filmed them and argued with the guys”.

“We all have to talk and tell what happened. They were filming and the baby was dead,” she added.

Some people have brought bouquets of flowers to the place where the accident occurred to pay tribute to the deceased minor.