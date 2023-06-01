Phototherapy: A new treatment for sleep disorders

Wearing a phototherapy device, which emits near-infrared light, is associated with potential therapeutic benefits for sleep and daytime functioning, according to a new study to be presented at the SLEEP 2023 annual meeting. The findings show that symptoms related to sleep improved after three weeks of treatment. Participants in the active treatment group reported having better quality sleep, feeling more rested and relaxed, and functioning better during the day. “This new phototherapy device, while still being studied and needs more research, appears to be generally well tolerated by a small group of participantssaid lead author Kathryn Kennedy, a doctoral student in the department of psychiatry at the University of Arizona in Tucson. According to the authors, transdermal delivery of near-infrared light has several therapeutic properties, including enhanced relaxation, possibly through stimulation of parasympathetic activity.

The experimental study

The five-week study involved 30 adults between the ages of 30 and 60. Each participant reported having sleep disturbances. After a two-week period, the participants wore a cervical collar every other night before bed for 21 days. For participants in the treatment group, the collar emitted near-infrared light, while for those in the control group, the collar was inactive. Participants completed questionnaires about physical symptoms and insomnia severity and provided daily ratings of measures such as sleep quality, perceived changes in sleep, feeling refreshed, relaxation, and daytime functioning. The results were compared between groups. Kennedy noted that while there are many sleep trackers on the market, there are few wearable devices aimed at improving sleep and morning-after performance, making near-infrared light an intriguing candidate with the potential to become a new treatment for of sub-clinical sleep. “Given the emerging field of photobiomodulation and its potential neuroprotective and vasodilatory effects, this red and near-infrared light-emitting device may be beneficial if you fine-tune the milliwatt power level, dosage, and frequency of use,” said the researcher.