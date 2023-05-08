Physical activity is good, but how does it work? Science tries to explain

Regular physical exercise reduces the incidence of many metabolic and degenerative diseases and is able to reduce the risk of death from any cause. The correlation between physical activity regular and healthy as well as being extremely robust is random, i.e. we know that regular physical activity has a positive influence on health: but at a molecular level do we know how this happens?

Physical activity and health

The correlation between regular physical activity and human health is one of the most robust and studied in the history of medicine.