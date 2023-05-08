War Ukraine Russia, news. Night air strike on Kiev, missiles on Odessa. LIVE

Ukraine: Russian attacks across the country, 5 injured in Kiev

Russia has launched a wave of large-scale attacks in Kiev and across Ukraine as it prepares for the Victory Day holiday, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. At least five people were injured in attacks in Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian missiles ignited a huge fire at a food warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odessa. Explosions were reported early this morning in several other regions Ukrainians.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in the city’s Solomyanskyi district, while two others were injured when pieces of a drone fell in Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s centre. Parts of another drone crashed on a runway at Zhuliany Airport, one of the Ukrainian capital’s two passenger airports, without causing fire Debris from a drone also appeared to have hit a two-story building, causing damage. There is currently no information on any victims.