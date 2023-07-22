Phytonutrients: why they are important for health

We often come across phytonutrients under the designation “secondary plant substances”. Even if they are not essential to life, they have numerous positive effects on human metabolism and thus on a long, healthy life.

The secondary plant substances give fruit and vegetables their typical colors and their characteristic taste. Not only do they make food attractive to humans, they also fulfill a number of important functions in nature: bright colors and aromatic (or sometimes less appetizing) scents are suitable for attracting beneficial insects and keeping pests away.

100,000 secondary plant substances, 5,000 to 10,000 of them in our food

So far, research knows almost 100,000 types of phytonutrients. Only about 10,000 of them are found in our food, namely in fruit, vegetables, potatoes, herbs, legumes, nuts and grains. The healthy plant building blocks are also responsible for their growth, among other things.

Phytonutrients can be grouped according to the natural product in which they occur. Here are some of the most well-known phytonutrient families with examples:

Phenolic acids: They are found in coffee, tea, whole grains and nuts. Polyphenols: The currently most well-known polyphenol is resveratrol, which is obtained from grape seeds. Carotenoids: Beta-carotene and lycopene are just two representatives of numerous carotenoids. The red, yellow or orange dyes are z. B. contained in carrots, peppers, apricots and tomatoes. Flavonoids: They are not synonymous with phytochemicals, but are also a subspecies of the same. We find them in red and blue fruits and vegetables such as apples, berries and beetroot and also in green and black tea and in red wine. Phytoestrogens: Plant-based estrogens are often used by middle-aged women to balance out hormonal fluctuations. Phytoestrogens include, for example, isoflavones, which are found in soy products, red clover and flaxseed.

The effect of phytonutrients on health

Whether and how many phytonutrients the human body needs has not yet been sufficiently researched. In scientific studies, however, positive effects on longevity, i.e. healthy aging, have already been observed.

It should be noted that the phytonutrients were not supplied as part of a supplement, but exclusively through the plant-based diet. So it is still unclear whether the same effect can be attributed to the isolated phytonutrients we find in dietary supplements, or whether the long-term use of phytosupplements can even have negative consequences. According to the current state of knowledge, naturally occurring secondary plant substances act:

anti-inflammatory anti-carcinogenic antibacterial antioxidant blood pressure-regulating antithrombotic

What you should pay attention to when using secondary plant substances

Supplying the body with secondary plant substances therefore has a positive effect on our health and longevity and prevents age-related diseases. To get enough phytonutrients, it’s best to eat a varied diet.

The recipe is simple and memorable: eat colourful, fresh and crunchy and enjoy seasonal fruit and vegetables and the variety that nature offers us. If possible, do not peel fruit and vegetables, or if you do, peel them very thinly. Most of the phytonutrients are found just under the skin.

Unhealthy snacks can easily be replaced with tasty nuts and seeds.

If you want to take isolated phytochemicals, i.e. dietary supplements, be sure to discuss this with a doctor or pharmacist. You should be aware that these are bioactive substances that can have a harmful effect if overdosed or can form compounds with other chemical substances (medicines).

