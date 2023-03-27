Home Health Piacenza, six-year-old girl dies from complications of flu
Health

Piacenza, six-year-old girl dies from complications of flu

A 6 year old girl of Piacenza died of one acute myocarditisprobably due to complications of a flu. This was announced by the Local Health Authority of the Emilian city, which clarified how the little girl was taken to the pediatric emergency room in Piacenza in the late afternoon of Friday, accompanied by her family. According to what emerged, the little girl had had flu symptoms for a few days and after a series of diagnostic tests a very serious picture emerged. Given the condition of the child, the transfer to the Niguarda hospital in Milan was arranged, but every attempt was in vain. She was supposed to perform with her school choir on Sunday.

The decease – The little girl, Maria Isabela Lisaru, born in Piacenza and daughter of a family of Romanian origin, died in the night between Friday and Saturday. Based on what was reported by the Ausl of Piacenza, the child’s conditions appeared to be very critical, with severely compromised heart function; the doctors then organized an emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, to subject the child to Ecmo, the only possible technique to support vital functions through extracorporeal circulation in cases like this.

The complications of the flu – During the investigations carried out in Piacenza, a swab would have shown the presence of a type B influenza virus. As confirmed by the Ausl, in the most serious cases, some viral infections can rarely cause rapid and fatal inflammation of the muscle tissue of the heart. even in previously healthy children. Confirmation of death arrived on Saturday

The mourning of the city – The dismay and pain of the entire Piacenza community was expressed by the mayor Katia Tarasconi: “As mayor and above all as a mother, I embrace mum and dad with all the love I have”. Condolences also expressed by all the health workers who tried to treat little Maria Isabela.

