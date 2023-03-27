One of the functions of introducing AI into the search engine is to find the desired content faster. Bing has recently further added the result introduction function, which can automatically generate a short article to integrate the content of each search result.



According to Microsoft, Bing can now generate a short piece of text for each search. The content is integrated by analyzing various search results. Users can quickly get a general idea. If they are interested in learning more, they can click on the link to enter the website. There is an illustration next to the short article, which is also from the website of the search results.

However, this function does not appear every time, only some searches will display this part. Microsoft said that this feature will be available in English, French, Japanese, German, Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Arabic versions, and Chinese is not yet supported. However, since the launch of Bing’s AI function, there has been controversy and doubt that this function will analyze the content of the website and show that it will reduce website traffic and advertising revenue, but it seems that Microsoft has not responded clearly to this.

Source: Bing

