Pietro Tidei, the mayor of Santa Marinella filmed while having sex with two women in the municipality. He denounces: «Political revenge»

Red light encounters in the mayor’s office, a corruption investigation, bribes and two lovers on the run across the city. It seems like the script of a film, a bit cinepanettone, a bit Pierino and a bit spy-story, what has been brought to light in these hours by a judicial investigation in Santa Marinella, a small town on the sea between Civitavecchia and the capital. The protagonist is the mayor of the dem Pietro Tidei, born in ’46 and 77 years old just a week ago, caught in a video while having multiple sexual relations in the municipal offices with two different women (in separate encounters). Scandal at court, or rather in the Town Hall for the former deputy but also former regional councilor, former mayor of Civitavecchia and multiple-elected first citizen of Santa Marinella (from 2006 to 2008, then from 2012 to 2017, then from 2018 to today and re-elected just a few months ago).

