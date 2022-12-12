The care offer in the Pieve di Soligo district area has been increased with the opening of two new clinics in the via Lubin office, respectively for Rheumatology and Sports Medicine.

“This expansion of the offer at a local level – comments Dr. Piera Bonato, District Director – makes it possible to improve hospital/territorial integration, in order to respond to the health needs of the population, bringing the point of delivery of services at the home of the residents of the Quartier del Piave and to the general practitioners who work there, improving the dialogue with them”.

Both first visits and follow-up visits will be carried out in the Sports Medicine clinic: the central objectives of the clinic will be those of the health protection of competitive sports, in order to exclude in the population evaluated, in addition to the presence of congenital and metabolic pathologies, those at risk of cardiac arrest.

The patient will be welcomed, the clinical evaluation will be performed with basic ECG, exercise test, ECG reporting, spirometry, urinalysis, compilation and delivery of the certificate of fitness. If during the visit

problems will be found that require a second level evaluation (8-10% of the subjects evaluated), the appointments for the exams to be performed subsequently in Treviso will be planned.

The Rheumatology clinic, active two days a week for initial visits and checks, will focus on early diagnosis, the initiation of timely and targeted therapies already in the initial stages of the disease and appropriate and effective management in the later stages. The strong point of this clinic will be the direct relationship between the general practitioner and the rheumatologist who will be responsible for it, as the specialist of reference will also work in the Primary Care Operating Unit of the Pieve di Soligo District which works with general practitioners.

“To Dr. Bonato I express my utmost satisfaction and heartfelt thanks – commented the general manager, Francesco Benazzi – for this implementation of the offer which will also contribute to reducing waiting lists”.

