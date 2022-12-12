One person was injured in a road accident which occurred shortly after 8 am on Monday 12 December, in Medeuzza, along via Palmarina, near the Nico warehouses.

Due to causes being investigated by the police, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, which ended up off the road. The nurses of the Sores operating room sent an ambulance from Palmanova and the ambulance to the scene. Firefighters are also on site. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the Palmanova hospital in non-serious conditions.