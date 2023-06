Michaela Heindl-Doppelbauer was 50 when the spots appeared on her body. As a dermatologist, she knew immediately that it was “vitiligo”, the white spot disease. “Fortunately, it only occurred to me at this age. If it had happened at a young age, I would have suffered a lot more from it – as unfortunately many young patients do,” says the dermatologist, who works in an ordination community next to the Deaconess Hospital works as an elective doctor.

