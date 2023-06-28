Pigment spots, wrinkles and light crusts from too much sun

Excessive exposure to UV rays at work and in leisure time, as well as the cult of tanning, have led to a dramatic increase in chronic photodamage and light-related malignant skin tumors for years, depending on the type of skin tanning.

According to estimates, regular use of a sunscreen with a factor of 30 during the first 18 years of life could reduce the subsequent occurrence of skin tumors by 80 percent. Damage to the pigment-forming cells (melanocytes) can cause both light spots and increased pigment formation in the sense of sun spots (age spots).

Melanoma, one of the most dangerous types of cancer due to its tendency to metastasize, can develop from an existing sunspot or damaged pigmented mole.

Light crusts (initial skin cancer) as well as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma can develop from light-damaged horny cells (keratinocytes). Light-induced fine veins (telangiectasia) on the face, neck and décolleté are an expression of damage to the connective tissue of the skin. The premature formation of wrinkles is caused by the increasing destruction of collagen and elastic connective tissue fibers. It can appear in fine, cigarette-paper-like wrinkles, but also in coarser to coarser, diamond-shaped folds and furrows (cutis rhomboidalis). A yellowish discoloration of the connective tissue of the skin, known as senile elastosis, occurs as a result of a degeneration of the elastic fibers.

Chronic light-related skin changes often present themselves to the dermatologist as a “colorful picture” of pigment spots, lightening, pre-aged skin, light-related veins, wrinkle formation, light crusts and other changes reflected light microscopy is required. In principle, chronic photodamage is now avoidable. Once they occur, they often not only represent an aesthetic problem for those affected, but also increase the risk of developing skin cancer. A timely dermatological education and skin cancer prevention cannot therefore begin early enough and should be carried out once a year.

