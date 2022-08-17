Home Health Planet of Lana postponed to 2023 – Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana postponed to 2023 – Planet of Lana

When Geoff Keighley’s news-filled summer began last year, one of the games that many noticed the most was Planet of Lana. Beautiful visuals, cute companions, and the promise of innovative use of the aforementioned partners has resulted in quite a few gamers marking “Fall 2022” on their calendars. The last part has to be removed now, but it’s not all bad news.

Too bad, Wishily says it decided to delay Planet Lana until spring 2023 because the team needed more time to deliver it and the polished and great experience we wanted. Luckily, we have three goodies to make up for the wait time: a brand new trailer confirming that the game will launch directly on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and Ben and the crew will be able to play it at Gamescom next week Some of. Hopefully they will be able to share some positive impressions with us.

