Home » Plant freesias: Delicate flowers for beds and vases > – Guide – Garden
Health

Plant freesias: Delicate flowers for beds and vases > – Guide – Garden

by admin
Plant freesias: Delicate flowers for beds and vases > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/21/2023 10:15 a.m

They smell sweet and look delicate: freesias are particularly popular as cut flowers for vases. The bulb flowers also grow in the garden. What is important when planting?

Freesias (Freesia × hybrida) available in Germany originally come from Africa and have long been very popular with us as houseplants and cut flowers. Through breeding, the characteristics of flowers from the iris family have been adapted so that they can also cope with lower temperatures and can be planted in the garden.

Freesias bloom from July to September

The scent of freesia is also found in some perfumes.

Freesias are bulbous flowers that bloom in white, lilac, red, orange, or purple between July and September. The delicate flowers are about 25 to 40 centimeters high and form long, elegant-looking stalks with many funnel-shaped flowers. The leaves are long and narrow, but rather inconspicuous. Freesias exude a fine, rather sweet fragrance, which, depending on the variety rose, lemon or lilac.

When to plant freesia tubers

Unlike most Onion flowers that are planted in autumn, the tubers of freesia only come into the bed after the ice saints in mid-May, as they are very sensitive to frost. However, they can be bought a few weeks in advance and then stored in the dark at 15 to 20 degrees. When buying, make sure that the tubers are undamaged and as large as possible (at least 5 centimeters). This increases the likelihood that the plants will sprout and form many flowers. Before planting, it is best to soak the tubers in lukewarm water for a short time.

See also  Recipe "Chili sin Carne" | > - Guide

Planting and caring for freesias in the garden

White flowering freesias in the garden. © Colourbox Photo: Antonio Gravante

Freesias are not hardy and may only be placed in the bed after the ice saints.

Freesias prefer warm and rather sunny locations that are protected from heavy rain. The Garden soil should be loose, nutritious and rather calcareous and not prone to waterlogging. However, it is important that the soil does not dry out, especially if the plants are exposed to the blazing sun all day.

Freesias look best in beds when they are planted in groups. The tubers are about five to ten centimeters deep in the ground. The planting distance should be about ten centimeters. After planting, keep the soil evenly moist. In principle, they do not need extra fertilizer, at the time of flowering some potassium-rich fertilizer can be given. Removing faded stems regularly encourages the growth of new flowers. In cool, rainy summers, flowering can be sparse or absent.

Can you overwinter freesias?

Freesias are not hardy and are very sensitive to frost. Like dahlias, they have to be dug up and stored in good time for the winter. However, overwintering the tubers is not always successful. There are often prepared bulbs on the market that only bloom for one summer. Some tubers offered as outdoor freesias, on the other hand, should also bloom in the coming summer after hibernation.

As soon as the first night frost threatens, carefully pull the freesia tubers out of the ground with a digging fork and let them dry for a few days. Cut off the dried leaves to two centimeters and roughly remove the soil from the tuber. Place the tubers in a well ventilated box at temperatures around 15 degrees. If the humidity is very low, the tubers can be laid in sand so that they do not dry out. However, if there is too much moisture, they can rot.

See also  "Restore staff to make more calls and more social protection"

Cut freesias for the vase

Freesias in a glass vase. © Colourbox Photo: Neirfy

Freesias have a very long shelf life in a vase.

Once freesias have formed their buds and some are beginning to open, they can be cut for the vase. To do this, cut off the stem far below at the base. In optimal circumstances, the flowers last up to three weeks. They should not stand directly on the heater, near fruit or in drafts. Change the water every few days and re-cut the stems every few days. Freesias are also very popular as a wedding bouquet.

Samir Chawki and Thomas Balster are standing in a garden. © NDR Photo: Janis Röhlig

AUDIO: Podcast: Prefer vegetables and extra tip freesias (23 min)

Further information

Decorative multicolored cut flowers in a glass vase. © imago images / Design Pics

Fresh cut flowers add color to your home. With these care tips, you can enjoy it for a long time. more

This topic in the program:

Quickly through the garden | 04/03/2023 | 9:00 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Nail oil: How to use the care products...

If you feel like daring, Calzedonia has the...

What is important in spring

War Ukraine Russia, news. Stoltenberg: ‘We need to...

Malagò has inaugurated the ‘Level 24’ gym

how do you change, what are the risks,...

Education for the German Vein Day on April...

Schlein beats all the squares: he also brings...

Free contraceptive pill, green light from Aifa

Bladder weakness: Most women use unsuitable products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy