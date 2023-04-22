Plant freesias: Delicate flowers for beds and vases > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/21/2023 10:15 a.m They smell sweet and look delicate: freesias are particularly popular as cut flowers for vases. The bulb flowers also grow in the garden. What is important when planting?

Freesias (Freesia × hybrida) available in Germany originally come from Africa and have long been very popular with us as houseplants and cut flowers. Through breeding, the characteristics of flowers from the iris family have been adapted so that they can also cope with lower temperatures and can be planted in the garden.

Freesias bloom from July to September

Freesias are bulbous flowers that bloom in white, lilac, red, orange, or purple between July and September. The delicate flowers are about 25 to 40 centimeters high and form long, elegant-looking stalks with many funnel-shaped flowers. The leaves are long and narrow, but rather inconspicuous. Freesias exude a fine, rather sweet fragrance, which, depending on the variety rose, lemon or lilac.

When to plant freesia tubers

Unlike most Onion flowers that are planted in autumn, the tubers of freesia only come into the bed after the ice saints in mid-May, as they are very sensitive to frost. However, they can be bought a few weeks in advance and then stored in the dark at 15 to 20 degrees. When buying, make sure that the tubers are undamaged and as large as possible (at least 5 centimeters). This increases the likelihood that the plants will sprout and form many flowers. Before planting, it is best to soak the tubers in lukewarm water for a short time.

Planting and caring for freesias in the garden

Freesias prefer warm and rather sunny locations that are protected from heavy rain. The Garden soil should be loose, nutritious and rather calcareous and not prone to waterlogging. However, it is important that the soil does not dry out, especially if the plants are exposed to the blazing sun all day.

Freesias look best in beds when they are planted in groups. The tubers are about five to ten centimeters deep in the ground. The planting distance should be about ten centimeters. After planting, keep the soil evenly moist. In principle, they do not need extra fertilizer, at the time of flowering some potassium-rich fertilizer can be given. Removing faded stems regularly encourages the growth of new flowers. In cool, rainy summers, flowering can be sparse or absent.

Can you overwinter freesias?

Freesias are not hardy and are very sensitive to frost. Like dahlias, they have to be dug up and stored in good time for the winter. However, overwintering the tubers is not always successful. There are often prepared bulbs on the market that only bloom for one summer. Some tubers offered as outdoor freesias, on the other hand, should also bloom in the coming summer after hibernation.

As soon as the first night frost threatens, carefully pull the freesia tubers out of the ground with a digging fork and let them dry for a few days. Cut off the dried leaves to two centimeters and roughly remove the soil from the tuber. Place the tubers in a well ventilated box at temperatures around 15 degrees. If the humidity is very low, the tubers can be laid in sand so that they do not dry out. However, if there is too much moisture, they can rot.

Cut freesias for the vase

Once freesias have formed their buds and some are beginning to open, they can be cut for the vase. To do this, cut off the stem far below at the base. In optimal circumstances, the flowers last up to three weeks. They should not stand directly on the heater, near fruit or in drafts. Change the water every few days and re-cut the stems every few days. Freesias are also very popular as a wedding bouquet.

AUDIO: Podcast: Prefer vegetables and extra tip freesias (23 min)

Further information Fresh cut flowers add color to your home. With these care tips, you can enjoy it for a long time. more