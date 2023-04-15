A hanging basket ensures blooms on the balcony and terrace. We explain how you can plant flowers in the hanging basket.

Plant hanging baskets with flowers: These varieties thrive outdoors in spring and summer

A hanging basket saves space, can offer sun, wind and privacy protection and sets exciting accents. However, to ensure that the flowers in the hanging basket are pleasing to the eye for longer, you should take proper care of the potted plants. This includes, among other things:

The water in hanging baskets evaporates much faster than in tubs and plant pots. Especially in full sun, the plants have to be watered daily so that the soil does not dry out completely and the roots are damaged.

Never hang the hanging basket directly above outdoor dining areas, patio areas on the terrace or the garden path. This is how accidents can be avoided.

If you want to plant several flowers in a hanging basket, then buy propelled seedlings from the garden center. They have already developed their roots and are more adaptable.

Flowers that are now thriving outdoors: Bacopa

The Little Fat Leaf is a low-maintenance plant that is ideal for containers. The numerous tiny lavender flowers also come into their own in hanging baskets. Brahmi, as the plant is also called, prefers sunny to partially shaded locations. Ideally, it should get plenty of morning light, but be in the shade in the afternoon. An east-facing balcony offers the best possible conditions for a long flowering period.

Sun worshipers for the hanging basket: Purslane roses

In contrast to the small fat leaf is the purse a true sun worshiper. The plant thrives best in full sun and needs protection from the wind and rain. It feels very comfortable on a south- or west-facing balcony and forms a carpet of flowers in the hanging basket.

Plant hanging baskets with flowers: Black-eyed Susanne

Black-eyed Susanne is actually a flowering climbing plant. In the hanging basket, however, their shoots find no support and hang down over the edge of the container. They grow up to 100 cm long. The flowering period begins at the beginning of May, but the plant can be brought outside as early as April if the weather is nice. Particularly beautiful varieties are “African Sunset” and “Helios”.

Plant hanging baskets with ivy geraniums

The heyday of Ivy-Pelargonium (hanging geraniums) starts at the beginning of May and ends in October. The hanging geraniums feel particularly comfortable in full sun. These easy-care plants have gained popularity throughout Europe and now not only adorn the balcony or terrace, but also many window sills. The real Tyrolean hanging geraniums (i.e. no hybrid plants) can also drive away flies. Varieties that are interesting for the hobby gardener are for example:

‘Alpina’ with its snow-white flowers with a red tinge, ‘Pink Sybil’ with its double pink-pink flowers and ‘Stelena’ with its pink flowers with a white border

“White Glacier” and “Villetta” score with a fast growth

‘White Burgundy’ and ‘Burgundy’ are self-cleaning, which means you don’t have to remove faded flowers.

Two classics for the hanging basket in the outdoor area

peasant begonias shine in fiery red. The flowers are actually white at first and gradually turn red. The “Bossa Nova” and “Bertini” varieties look particularly beautiful in hanging baskets.

trailing petunias are actually frost-sensitive perennial flowers. However, more and more hybrids that were bred as annual plants are being offered. In order for them to bloom profusely, faded flowers should be removed regularly. A particularly easy-care variety is “Supertunia Vista”, which can form shoots up to 120 cm long. “AlpeTunia” is a particularly floriferous variety that forms huge flowers in different colors. “Surfinita” is another hybrid variety that is ideal for hanging baskets. It is very fast-growing and its filigree flowers shine in different colors. ‘Miss Marvelous’ is another variety with attractive purple-white flowers.

These plants bloom all summer long

Blue fan flowers are heat and drought tolerant evergreens that bloom purple, pink, or white. The countless flowers look particularly beautiful in hanging baskets. The plant is a real continuous bloomer – the flowering period extends from the beginning of May to the end of October. You do not have to clean the fan flower. Our favorite of the different strains is ‘Blue Wonder’ – a strain with purple flowers.

The Triangular lucky clover is a real eye-catcher on the balcony and terrace. Its foliage turns crimson and forms an exciting contrast to the light blue flowers that adorn the plant from May to August. From September, the frost-sensitive lucky clover is brought indoors, where it spends the winter in a cool and dark place.

Special case: Strawberries in the flower basket

First of all: Strawberries are not flowers, of course. Nevertheless, there are varieties, such as the ornamental strawberry “Red Ruby”, which bloom long and profusely.