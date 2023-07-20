Plantar fasciitis: causes, symptoms and treatments of this ailment

Plantar fasciitis is a painful disorder that affects the bottom of the foot, especially the plantar arch: what it is and how to treat it.

Few have ever heard of it, but – in reality – Plantar fasciitis is a common condition that can affect people of all ages, but is more common in middle-aged adults and athletes.

As well as many other pathologies, too Plantar fasciitis is caused by several reasons – and some are by no means to be underestimated – and provides a number of valid remedies.

Plantar fasciitis, what are the causes and treatments

The causes of this disorder can vary, but the main factor is theinflammation of the fibrous tissue which connects the heel to the forefoot. This tissue, known as plantar fascia, plays an important role in arch support and shock absorption during walking and running.

Plantar fasciitis symptoms: which are the most common – Tantasalute.it

Inflammation can be triggered by several factors, the most common of which are:

Excessive overload: Activities that put excessive pressure on the plantar fascia, such as running on hard surfaces, can lead to damage and inflammation.Flat or high arched feetFoot structure can affect weight distribution and biomechanics, increasing the risk of plantar fasciitis.Inappropriate shoes: Wearing footwear that does not provide adequate arch support or that places excessive stress on the forefoot may contribute to the development of the disorder.Obesity: Excessive weight can increase the load on the plantar fascia, increasing the risk of inflammation.Traumatic physical stress: Microfractures or repeated injuries to the plantar fascia can cause inflammation.

Symptoms and treatment of foot fasciitis

I symptoms of inflammation of the sole of the foot They include pain in the bottom of the heel or along the arch of the foot that is often worse in the morning upon waking or after long periods of inactivity while sitting or lying down. The discomfort may lessen with movement, but may worsen during physical activity or after standing for long periods of time. Other symptoms may include stiffness and a feeling of fasciculation in the foot.

For the plantar fasciitis treatmentit is important to act promptly to prevent the disorder from getting worse in order to stop the inflammation in the bud and solve the problem more easily and with less suffering for the patient.

Plantar fasciitis treatments: what to do – Tantasalute.it

Here are some possible treatments:

Rest and reduction of activities: Avoiding excessive load on the plantar fascia can help reduce inflammation and pain. Avoid high-impact activities such as running and limit standing for long periods of time.Ice application: Applying ice packs to the affected area can help reduce inflammation. It is advisable to wrap the ice in a cloth and apply it to the painful area for 15-20 minutes, several times a day.Physical therapies: Several physical therapies can help reduce pain and promote healing of plantar fasciitis. These may include massage, plantar fascia stretching, and ultrasound therapy.Plantar supports: Using orthotic insoles or custom insoles can provide adequate arch support and reduce plantar fascia fatigue. You can purchase commercially available orthotic supports or consult a podiatrist for customized support.Stretching and strengthening exercises: Performing regular stretching exercises of the plantar fascia and foot muscles can help prevent the disorder from returning. In addition, exercises to strengthen the foot muscles can help improve stability and reduce the load on the plantar fascia.Drugs and drug therapy: In some cases, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and pain. Additionally, corticosteroid therapy may be considered for more severe cases of plantar fasciitis but is usually used as a last resort due to potential side effects.Surgery: surgery is an option reserved for the most severe cases and unresponsive to other treatments. During surgery, the inflamed portion of the plantar fascia is removed to relieve pain and restore normal foot function.