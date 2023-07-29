Home » Plastic changes color if wound doesn’t heal
Health

Plastic changes color if wound doesn’t heal

by admin
Plastic changes color if wound doesn’t heal

Researchers at the Johannes Kepler University have developed an “intelligent” plastic: It reacts to biological material. For example, the new plastic could be used as a sensor after operations or injuries and, for example, change color to indicate whether a wound is healing well or whether undesirable germs have formed there. Because the light would be reflected differently if “certain molecules such as DNA or collagen were bound in the plastic,” explains Oliver Brüggemann, head of the Institute for Polymer Chemistry and project leader.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  General medicine training 2022/2025. The entry test in March 2023

You may also like

Fencing World Championships: double gold for Italy in...

The Health Benefits of Radishes: A Crunchy and...

scientists may have figured out why our hair...

Spanish Government Approves Creation of 22 New Medical...

Left behind in the baby hatch – how...

Nola (Naples), 28 year old stabbed to death...

A Scientific Study Reveals the Habits for a...

Layered bob is the trend hairstyle in summer...

“They even stole my underpants” – breaking latest...

Raspberries: Delicious, low-calorie summer fruits > – Guide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy