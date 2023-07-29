Plastic changes color if wound doesn’t heal

Researchers at the Johannes Kepler University have developed an “intelligent” plastic: It reacts to biological material. For example, the new plastic could be used as a sensor after operations or injuries and, for example, change color to indicate whether a wound is healing well or whether undesirable germs have formed there. Because the light would be reflected differently if “certain molecules such as DNA or collagen were bound in the plastic,” explains Oliver Brüggemann, head of the Institute for Polymer Chemistry and project leader.

