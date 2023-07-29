POLICE EVENTS « cde News

HE STABED HIS NEIGHBOR’S PITBULL TO DEAD

CAPIATÁ (special envoy) A pit bull dog was stabbed to death by a man who chased the animal to his house where he stabbed him to death.

The event occurred late in the afternoon of yesterday Thursday in a house located in the Retiro de Capiatá neighborhood.

After the fact, the Agents of the 32 Central Police Station intervened, who reported that the murdered dog belongs to Rossana Mabel Escobar de López, 34 years old.

Arrested as perpetrators were ARIEL CATALINO RAMIREZ ALVAREZ, 31 years old, and ISALI ARIEL SEGOVIA SANABRIA, 31 years old, living nearby. Both were in charge of the Public Ministry.

According to the data collected, the animal that was killed, minutes before, left the house where he lives and went to attack a puppy owned by the detainees. After separating them, the pit bull ran and was chased by the subjects who entered after him. to the patio of the house where he stabbed her.

DELINQUENTS START ATM ATM

LOS CEDRALES (special envoy) In the early hours of this Friday, at approximately 01:00, a group of 9 to 10 thugs attacked an ATM of the Sudameris bank. In the place they reduced three guards.

The machine was on the premises of the Agro Silo Santa Catalina premises, located on Avenida 20 de Diciembre and Moisés Bertoni, in the center of Los Cedrales.

According to the report from the 16th Police Station, the criminals used short and long firearms and traveled aboard two trucks: a Ford brand, a white ranger model, and another black truck.

The authors tied a rope to the ATM to tear it from the place and lift it into one of the trucks. Later, they fled along the route that connects Los Cedrales with Km 14 of Minga Guazú.

In their flight they scattered Miguelitos nails around the place to prevent the Police from pursuing them.

The estate was guarded by the guards: ENRIQUE CONTRERA BRITES, DIOSNEL BAREIRO and MARIANO SANCHEZ.

HE ARRIVED DRUGGED AND RAPED HIS MOTHER

ÑACUNDAY (SPECIAL SENT) A 24-year-old addict was arrested for sexually abusing his own mother, a 47-year-old woman.

The horrible event occurred in the Lomas Valentinas de Ñacunday neighborhood.

The depraved man arrived at his house drugged and fired shots with a homemade shotgun. Her mother noticed and asked her younger children to run and hide in a plantation. The woman was then brutally abused.

In the morning, the victim went to a hospital and the doctors found serious injuries to her private parts. Her addicted son and his rapist returned home and was arrested by the National Police, remaining at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

THEY TRY TO MURDER YOUNG PEOPLE ON PUBLIC STREETS

LAMBARÉ (special envoy) The incident occurred when the youngsters were leaving the gym in the Kennedy neighborhood and were intercepted by two people on a motorcycle. Both were taken to the city hospital.

So far the background around the event cannot be specified, but according to the residents of the area, the young people were shot at.

“According to the police, the motive is a robbery, but I doubt it because the gym is not too luxurious,” Patricia Ayala, a neighbor of the place, told Universo 970/Nación Media, who also commented on the scare the residents suffered.

The first information that was handled is that they were attacked by motorcycles, however, the problem would rather be an internal dispute between the young people involved.

Part of the event was recorded in closed circuit images and two people are observed on board the motorcycle, who presumably would be the ones who shot the teenagers.

