Podcast: Gut gut, all good?

Podcast: Gut gut, all good?

A proverb says: “In the gut sit death and life.” There is probably no clearer way of expressing how important the intestine is for health and well-being. As long as the gut is functioning, it is a neglected organ. Only when it causes problems do we realize how intensively our entire life can be influenced by it.

In the new podcast episode, internist Avida Hayat-Khayyati from the Deaconissen Clinic in Linz answers many questions on the topic: What problems can the colon cause? At what age and how often should I have a colonoscopy, i.e. a colonoscopy, done? What happens during this examination and why shouldn’t I be afraid of it? How can I consciously do something good for my colon?

Avida Hayat-Khayyati

Specialist in internal medicine

Elisabeth Eidenberger

Elisabeth Eidenberger

