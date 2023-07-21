Podcast: Gut gut, all good?

A proverb says: “In the gut sit death and life.” There is probably no clearer way of expressing how important the intestine is for health and well-being. As long as the gut is functioning, it is a neglected organ. Only when it causes problems do we realize how intensively our entire life can be influenced by it.

In the new podcast episode, internist Avida Hayat-Khayyati from the Deaconissen Clinic in Linz answers many questions on the topic: What problems can the colon cause? At what age and how often should I have a colonoscopy, i.e. a colonoscopy, done? What happens during this examination and why shouldn’t I be afraid of it? How can I consciously do something good for my colon?

Avida Hayat-Khayyati

Specialist in internal medicine

As long as the gut is functioning, it is a neglected organ. Only when it causes problems do we realize how intensively our entire life can be influenced by it.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Elisabeth Eidenberger

Elisabeth Eidenberger

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

