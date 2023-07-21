Home » three months of 5G for free!
three months of 5G for free!

three months of 5G for free!

Still available the promotion of Fastweb and Everyeye that allows you to enjoy three months of 5G, unlimited calls and 100 free text messages to our users who will activate it through the link.

By connecting to the page on the Fastweb website, in fact, you will receive a code that will be entered automatically in the appropriate field. All you have to do is click on the “Activate offer” button and then proceed following the instructions.

The promotion – as we said above – includes 100 gigabytes of 5G internet and unlimited minutes for everyone, to which are added 100 SMS. Sending the SIM is free and there is a one-off contribution of 7.95 Euros. At the end of the promotional period, the offer will be renewed at the price of 7.95 Euros per month. Obviously, for all the conditions and options, we refer you directly to the dedicated page on the Fastweb website.

Fastweb has recently introduced eco-friendly SIM cards which are made from 100% recycled plastic and are also environmentally friendly.

