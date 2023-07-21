Dart for his father Jorge?

This Thursday the Day of the Friend was celebrated and More Rial did not want to remain indifferent. That is why he decided to share messages of affection for those closest to him, among whom was the journalist -and his godfather- Luis Ventura.

In the midst of their controversial war with Jorge Rial, More uploaded a photo with the driver of True Secrets (America). «Happy day to my great friend, uncle and good people“, he expressed in the publication.

«Thank you for always being but more in bad times. I love you“He added and musicalized the post with the song by Karol G:” While I heal my heart.

Immediately, upon seeing the greeting, Ventura replied to it in his profile, although without adding words.

Finally, to close the topic, Morena shared the phrase “You deserve everything you did to others. You will know if that makes you afraid or happy«. “Happy day to all my friends. And look at the fake ones…”he added in a clear allusion to his father.

More Rial denounced threats by Jorge Rial

After several days, More Rial was once again at the center of the controversy in the midst of the recent cross between the journalist Luis Ventura and his father, Jorge Rial, where the president of APTRA came out in defense of her.

In a video broadcast by LAM from Twitter, Jorge Rial’s daughter referred to the warnings she receives from her father: “I can’t speak because they shut me up. Then they hit me, they do things to me… My mouth shut up, but… Look at that”, launched More forcefully, making the sign of silence with his hand.

«Out of place is if it were not true. Everything I told was true and there are many more things that I kept quiet so as not to dirtyar” More added, while stating: “No, no one pays me, don’t be drama,” he replied to his followers through a TikTok live.





