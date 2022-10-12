Scientists have estimated that by the end of the century, increases in temperature will anticipate the onset of spring pollen emissions by 10-40 days, while the summer-autumn seasons are expected to end 5-15 days late. In total, on average, the pollen season could last at least 19 days longer. Not only that, due to the increase in temperatures and CO2 levels, the amount of pollen released each year could doubleintensifying and lengthening the discomfort of allergy sufferers.

L’ambrosia often the number one defendant for fall allergies. It grows equally in cities and rural areas, begins flowering in August, and typically peaks in mid-September, but can continue to bloom. grow until November.