A respiratory infection: this would be the result of the tests he was subjected to Pope francesco this afternoon at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. This was announced by the Vatican press office, specifying that it is not Covid-19 and underlining that the infection “will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy”. The Pontiff allegedly fell ill immediately after this morning’s general audience in St. Peter’s Square, and for this reason his hospitalization would have been necessary.

Pope Francis was at his home in Santa Marta when he complained of “respiratory fatigue”. The intervention of his staff was immediate and the subsequent transfer by ambulance to the Gemelli Polyclinic. According to the Vatican press office, in recent days the Pope had already complained of some breathing difficulties and this afternoon he would go to Gemelli for previously scheduled exams.

Now a few days of hospitalization and rest are foreseen for the Pope. The staff closest to him – including the security device – was mobilized to spend the night in the Roman university polyclinic. In addition to an interview that Francis had scheduled in the Vatican this afternoon, the hearings scheduled for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow would also have been canceled, so that the checks can continue for the necessary time.

At the moment, there is no information from the Vatican on the celebrations in view of Palm Sunday and Holy Week until Easter.

Negative result for the chest CT scan

In hospital, the Pope underwent a chest tac, which would have given a negative result, an element assessed with general relief by Bergoglio’s entourage. To rule out more serious problems, the Pontiff was also subjected to other tests, such as blood saturation, which appears to be good. Francis is hospitalized on the tenth floor of the Gemelli, in the ward dedicated to the popes that Pope Wojtyla jokingly called “the third Vatican”.

Pope’s audience this morning

This morning, 86-year-old Francis presided, as usual, at the Wednesday general audience in St. Peter’s Square. Next Sunday, “Palm Sunday”, Mass is scheduled to commemorate the Lord’s entry into Jerusalem, and celebrations for Holy Week and Easter are scheduled for next week. A trip to Hungary is planned for the end of April.

Pope Francis’ health: colon surgery, knee problems

In July 2021 Jorge Mario Bergoglio was hospitalized in Gemelli for a colon operation. “The definitive histological examination”, announced the press office a few days after the surgery, “confirmed severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis”.

Since January of last year, the Pope has suffered from walking problems, which has forced him to use a wheelchair and a walking stick, and has undergone physiotherapy and knee rehabilitation.

As he explained last December Nelson Castroan Argentine doctor and journalist who, at the invitation of Francis, wrote a book on the health of the Popes and is in contact with Bergoglio, “apart from his knee, his health is good”.